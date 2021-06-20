BlitzPredict Market Capitalization Tops $808,819.28 (XBP)

BlitzPredict (CURRENCY:XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 20th. BlitzPredict has a total market capitalization of $808,819.28 and approximately $5,799.00 worth of BlitzPredict was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlitzPredict coin can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BlitzPredict has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00006845 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001154 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00055122 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001371 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00039591 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000067 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BlitzPredict Coin Profile

BlitzPredict is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 11th, 2018. BlitzPredict’s total supply is 950,873,123 coins and its circulating supply is 382,751,935 coins. The Reddit community for BlitzPredict is /r/blitzpredict and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BlitzPredict is www.blitzpredict.io . The official message board for BlitzPredict is medium.com/@BlitzPredict1 . BlitzPredict’s official Twitter account is @blitzpredict and its Facebook page is accessible here

BlitzPredict Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlitzPredict directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlitzPredict should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlitzPredict using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

