Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $308,504.00

Blockchain Certified Data Token (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. During the last week, Blockchain Certified Data Token has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Blockchain Certified Data Token coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000479 BTC on popular exchanges. Blockchain Certified Data Token has a market cap of $6.45 million and $308,504.00 worth of Blockchain Certified Data Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Blockchain Certified Data Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00059597 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003941 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00024501 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002856 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $264.43 or 0.00753247 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00043865 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00083802 BTC.

Blockchain Certified Data Token Coin Profile

BCDT is a coin. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 38,024,244 coins. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s official website is www.bcdiploma.com . Blockchain Certified Data Token’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDiploma is a blockchain-based certification platform. Its users will be able to certify their digital data and store the respective diploma on the Ethereum blockchain. As the first instance of use, BCDiploma develops a turnkey application for higher education institutions and provides the graduate with a unique URL link: over his entire life, he will be able to prove the authenticity of his diploma. The Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility voucher in the BCD ecosystem that serves as a medium to pay for certified data issuance. For every certified data issuance at BCDiploma, the BCD smart contract will burn a percentage of BCDT tokens automatically. “

Blockchain Certified Data Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockchain Certified Data Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockchain Certified Data Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockchain Certified Data Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blockchain Certified Data Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockchain Certified Data Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.