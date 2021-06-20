Blockpass (PASS) Price Down 24.6% This Week

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded down 9.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. During the last week, Blockpass has traded down 24.6% against the US dollar. One Blockpass coin can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Blockpass has a market cap of $527,359.51 and $75.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00060745 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003950 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00024467 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.34 or 0.00768201 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00044346 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00083931 BTC.

About Blockpass

Blockpass is a coin. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 coins. Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Blockpass is blockpass.org . The official message board for Blockpass is medium.com/@blockpass

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockpass is an identity network for regulated industries and the IoE (Internet of Everything) using blockchain technology. The Blockpass system supports human verification (KYC), objects (KYO) and devices (KYD) on the network, enabling the improvement and development of new applications relying on a trustful link between various entities. Through the Blockpass platform, users have at their disposal fingerprint scanner, identity establishment, identity backup and identity recovery. The Blockpass issued the PASS token. PASS tokens are Ethereum-based ERC 20 tokens and can be used to obtain a discount on Blockpass verification services. “

Buying and Selling Blockpass

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockpass should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockpass using one of the exchanges listed above.

