Blockzero Labs (XIO) Price Down 26.1% Over Last Week

Blockzero Labs (CURRENCY:XIO) traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 20th. One Blockzero Labs coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000457 BTC on major exchanges. Blockzero Labs has a total market capitalization of $5.84 million and approximately $157,316.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Blockzero Labs has traded 26.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00058883 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003950 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00024437 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $260.30 or 0.00746184 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00044101 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00083701 BTC.

About Blockzero Labs

Blockzero Labs (CRYPTO:XIO) is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,592,410 coins. The Reddit community for Blockzero Labs is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network . Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Blockzero Labs

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockzero Labs directly using U.S. dollars.

