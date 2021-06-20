Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Price Tops $1.76 on Exchanges (BLCT)

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (CURRENCY:BLCT) traded 32.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 20th. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has a total market capitalization of $66.69 million and $19,201.00 worth of Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.76 or 0.00004903 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has traded down 35.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00060567 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003966 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00024483 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.40 or 0.00769349 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00044267 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00083919 BTC.

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “Bloomzed is a global financial network that connects people and business. Their analogy of choice is that of a “financial smartphone”, which should eventually become a “personal financial assistant” for each participant in the system. Just as a smartphone contains many different devices, Bloomzed aims at uniting several software solutions and services together related to payments, transfers, management of all types of electronic finance.In 2018, the platform introduced their first token, BZT, exchanged to Bloomzed Loyalty Club Tickets (BLCT) in August 2020, with both projects being based on the same smart-contract ERC20. BLCT serves as a “key” to its own MLM loyalty system within the Bloomzed platform. “

Buying and Selling Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.