Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Shares Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,948 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.33% of Blueprint Medicines worth $18,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 29,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 7,769 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,537,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $149,475,000 after acquiring an additional 37,087 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 73,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,331,000 after purchasing an additional 15,073 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 268.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 65,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after purchasing an additional 47,436 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.69, for a total transaction of $2,317,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,948 shares in the company, valued at $16,679,380.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BPMC opened at $82.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.69. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 1 year low of $66.20 and a 1 year high of $125.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.03.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $21.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.71 million. Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 40.18%. Equities analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.67.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for people with cancer and hematologic disorders, and multiple programs for genomically defined cancers, systemic mastocytosis, and cancer immunotherapy in the United States and Europe. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase 1b/2 trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

