Boson Protocol (BOSON) Market Cap Hits $18.73 Million

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 20th. Boson Protocol has a market capitalization of $18.73 million and approximately $720,353.00 worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Boson Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.71 or 0.00002088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Boson Protocol has traded down 18.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $143.58 or 0.00423101 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003582 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00017359 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $352.56 or 0.01038904 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000139 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000017 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

BOSON is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,439,566 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

