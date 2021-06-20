Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Stock Position Reduced by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 67.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 380,169 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.12% of Boston Properties worth $18,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 39,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,044,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 243.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 60,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 43,033 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,168,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $624,587,000 after purchasing an additional 35,196 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 225,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,804,000 after purchasing an additional 36,243 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 303,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,778,000 after purchasing an additional 21,355 shares during the period. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Boston Properties from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Truist cut Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Boston Properties from $109.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.69.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total transaction of $531,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,316,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 40,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $4,602,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,233,500. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BXP stock opened at $117.26 on Friday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.69 and a 1 year high of $124.24. The firm has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 40.02, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.43. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $713.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.79 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 17.32%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.32%.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

