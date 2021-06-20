Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Stake Lowered by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,999 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $2,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.6% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 7,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,969 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 18,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BSX opened at $43.02 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $32.99 and a 1-year high of $44.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 430.20, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.22.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BSX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.75.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 48,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total transaction of $2,130,347.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 187,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,250,516.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $27,027.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,844 shares in the company, valued at $495,906.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 227,561 shares of company stock worth $9,744,356 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

