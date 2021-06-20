botXcoin Market Capitalization Tops $426.23 Million (BOTX)

botXcoin (CURRENCY:BOTX) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. During the last seven days, botXcoin has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One botXcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000738 BTC on major exchanges. botXcoin has a total market cap of $426.23 million and $308,222.00 worth of botXcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00060040 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003866 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00023739 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002831 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.58 or 0.00753444 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00044180 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.58 or 0.00083608 BTC.

botXcoin Coin Profile

botXcoin is a coin. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2019. botXcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,632,732,305 coins. botXcoin’s official website is botxcoin.com . botXcoin’s official Twitter account is @botxofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for botXcoin is botxcoin.com/category/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “botXcoin is a future token for financial freedom that provides a functional token for using our profitable trading robot in all cryptocurrency exchange all over the world. The goal of this project is to utilize a trading robot (BOTX App) and build a multi-cryptocurrency trading exchange (BOTXPRO). “

botXcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as botXcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire botXcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy botXcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

