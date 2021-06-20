Bounty0x Price Hits $0.0020 (BNTY)

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. During the last week, Bounty0x has traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. Bounty0x has a market cap of $467,202.15 and $50,633.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bounty0x coin can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00060696 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003918 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00024414 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $274.02 or 0.00767036 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00044965 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00083804 BTC.

Bounty0x Coin Profile

Bounty0x is a coin. It was first traded on December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 coins. Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bounty0x’s official website is bounty0x.io . The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bounty0x is an Etherem-based bounty program management platform. Bounty0x acts as an intermediary, enabling start ups to post bounty programs and users to receive income for completing bounty tasks. BNTY is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Bounty0x's platform. “

Buying and Selling Bounty0x

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bounty0x should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bounty0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

