Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 20th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) to report earnings per share of $0.83 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Boyd Gaming’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.71. Boyd Gaming posted earnings per share of ($0.98) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 184.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will report full-year earnings of $3.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.88. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Boyd Gaming.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $753.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.45 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 5.11%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BYD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.07.

NYSE:BYD traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,046,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,383. Boyd Gaming has a twelve month low of $17.43 and a twelve month high of $71.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 58.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59.

In other news, VP William R. Boyd sold 30,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $2,017,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,084 shares in the company, valued at $1,552,399. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 75,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $4,566,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,326,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,785,203.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 130,068 shares of company stock valued at $8,170,806. 27.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 1.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 4.8% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 1.8% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 8.3% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

