Bp Plc Buys 1,932 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Bp Plc grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 201.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $244.91 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.37 and a 12 month high of $251.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.30 billion, a PE ratio of -340.15 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.86.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.88.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 2,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total transaction of $457,681.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.90, for a total transaction of $1,173,325.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 350,163 shares of company stock valued at $71,171,944. 8.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

