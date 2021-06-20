Bp Plc Cuts Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Bp Plc cut its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,515 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PEG. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.0% during the first quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 233,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,083,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,272,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,182,000 after buying an additional 16,334 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 32.5% during the first quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 26,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 6,545 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 301,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,599,000 after buying an additional 14,759 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 5,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

PEG stock opened at $59.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.54. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $46.70 and a twelve month high of $64.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 21.68%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 59.48%.

In related news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $1,820,445.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total value of $312,324.30. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,567 shares of company stock valued at $2,770,551. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PEG. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.55.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.