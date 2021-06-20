Bp Plc Decreases Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Bp Plc lowered its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,009 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,606 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,871,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Williams Companies by 770.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,285,441 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $85,923,000 after buying an additional 3,793,076 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in The Williams Companies by 76,365.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,697,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $74,127,000 after buying an additional 3,692,265 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in The Williams Companies by 274.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,061,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $81,442,000 after buying an additional 2,976,370 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in The Williams Companies by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,716,063 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $114,607,000 after buying an additional 2,585,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies stock opened at $26.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.49. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.04 and a fifty-two week high of $28.35.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 149.09%.

Several research analysts recently commented on WMB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus raised shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

