Bp Plc Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Bp Plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 909 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,047,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,962,000 after purchasing an additional 739,568 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,403,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $548,782,000 after purchasing an additional 189,027 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter worth about $501,539,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,354,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,402,000 after purchasing an additional 423,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,061,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,658,000 after purchasing an additional 19,596 shares during the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLTW opened at $225.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.14. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a twelve month low of $179.31 and a twelve month high of $271.87. The company has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.36. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.27%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.