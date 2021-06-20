Bp Plc Has $1.24 Million Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Bp Plc decreased its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,196 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 7,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association increased its position in shares of General Mills by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 4.4% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 32,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Cleef Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of General Mills by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.09.

Shares of GIS opened at $59.76 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $53.96 and a one year high of $66.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.26.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other General Mills news, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $1,569,627.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,728 shares in the company, valued at $4,605,019.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $98,359.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,862.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,208 shares of company stock valued at $4,436,830. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

