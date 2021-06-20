Bp Plc Reduces Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Bp Plc reduced its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,114 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,176 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Corning by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 159,030 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,919,000 after purchasing an additional 10,033 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 36,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,154,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Corning by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,204,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,408,000 after purchasing an additional 18,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Corning by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 122,137 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 14,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GLW opened at $38.70 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $46.82. The firm has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.94.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

In other Corning news, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson purchased 1,420 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.14 per share, for a total transaction of $59,838.80. Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 13,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total value of $605,793.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,793.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 5,553 shares of company stock valued at $239,744 and have sold 70,323,018 shares valued at $3,058,794,508. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GLW shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus boosted their price target on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.80.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

