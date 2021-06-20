Bp Plc Reduces Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Bp Plc reduced its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,414 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.1% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 793 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Michael B. Yongue boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 2,346 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,996 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $371.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.20 billion, a PE ratio of -81.52 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $355.12. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.34 and a 52 week high of $403.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total value of $529,695.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,964,910.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.49, for a total value of $1,198,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 292,777 shares in the company, valued at $100,273,194.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,615 shares of company stock worth $13,911,529. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PANW shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $305.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Truist increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $425.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.15.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

