Bp Plc Reduces Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Bp Plc lessened its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 701 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cintas by 136.6% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Cintas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $378.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $354.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.49. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $254.07 and a 12-month high of $369.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $351.52.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 14.32%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 15th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 2,500 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total value of $519,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 70,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,749,317.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

