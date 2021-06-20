Bp Plc Reduces Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Bp Plc lessened its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,056 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in Welltower by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 41,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in Welltower by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 3,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Welltower by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Welltower by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Welltower by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

WELL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Welltower from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Capital One Financial raised Welltower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. KeyCorp raised their price target on Welltower from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Welltower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.05.

Welltower stock opened at $78.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.72. The firm has a market cap of $32.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.86, a PEG ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $47.18 and a one year high of $82.39.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.54%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

