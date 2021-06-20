Bp Plc Sells 1,585 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Bp Plc reduced its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 463.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 95,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,565,000 after buying an additional 78,337 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in McKesson by 164.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in McKesson by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in McKesson by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 100,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,564,000 after purchasing an additional 9,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on MCK shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. McKesson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.18.

NYSE:MCK opened at $184.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $193.70. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $139.76 and a 1-year high of $204.66.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $59.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.08 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 19.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.76%.

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 3,000 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total transaction of $27,486.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,447,219.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,510 shares of company stock valued at $3,839,054. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

