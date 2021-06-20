Bp Plc Sells 257 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Bp Plc decreased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 914 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 22 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 57 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Oliver A. Filliol sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,246.96, for a total value of $6,234,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,342,215.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,488,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,235 shares of company stock valued at $18,125,175. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,352.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,286.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $31.48 billion, a PE ratio of 49.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.02. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $763.98 and a 12 month high of $1,384.64.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $804.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.89 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 195.99% and a net margin of 20.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 31.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

