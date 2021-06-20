Bp Plc Sells 3,196 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Bp Plc lessened its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,346 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,196 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,940,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,179,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,925 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 108.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,426,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $791,909,000 after acquiring an additional 4,895,354 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,381,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $534,817,000 after acquiring an additional 159,847 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth approximately $273,200,000. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 1.0% during the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 3,550,416 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $298,270,000 after acquiring an additional 35,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.79.

In other news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total transaction of $321,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,182.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total transaction of $4,215,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,188,917.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of STT opened at $78.85 on Friday. State Street Co. has a one year low of $56.63 and a one year high of $89.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.78.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. State Street had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.04%.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

