Bp Plc Sells 3,456 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Bp Plc lowered its holdings in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,456 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INFO. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 1.6% during the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 6,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 1.7% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 19.1% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 23.5% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 657 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on IHS Markit from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.23.

Shares of INFO opened at $108.19 on Friday. IHS Markit Ltd. has a one year low of $70.77 and a one year high of $110.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.74 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.83.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

In other news, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $358,806.25. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

