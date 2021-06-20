Bp Plc Sells 4,287 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Bp Plc lessened its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 23.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,287 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,741,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,509,000 after acquiring an additional 471,900 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 168,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,983,000 after acquiring an additional 22,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.31.

In related news, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $25,039.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Bradley A. Keywell sold 3,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $291,981.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,749.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,529 shares of company stock valued at $4,179,674. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EQR stock opened at $77.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $45.42 and a 12-month high of $82.05. The stock has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.86, a P/E/G ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.77.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 26.64%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 73.93%.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

