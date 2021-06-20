Bp Plc Sells 872 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Bp Plc lessened its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,858 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 872 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 362,158 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,143 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 83,446 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,191,000 after purchasing an additional 9,780 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,235,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $210,061,000 after purchasing an additional 531,754 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 13.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,110 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,511,000 after purchasing an additional 24,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 318,658 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. 84.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $253,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total transaction of $1,259,858.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,826,119. 2.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSI opened at $207.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.76. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.58 and a 1-year high of $213.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $198.59.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 203.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 39.89%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSI. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $204.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.67.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

