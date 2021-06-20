Brokerages Anticipate Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) to Announce $0.44 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) will report $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Barnes Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. Barnes Group posted earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 63%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Barnes Group will report full-year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $1.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Barnes Group.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $301.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.70 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 5.04%. Barnes Group’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Barnes Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Barnes Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Barnes Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Barnes Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of B. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Barnes Group by 51.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Barnes Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Barnes Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 2,100.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE B traded down $1.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.05. The stock had a trading volume of 358,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,823. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.09, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.08. Barnes Group has a twelve month low of $33.59 and a twelve month high of $57.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.02%.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

