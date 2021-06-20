Brokerages Anticipate Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) to Announce $0.44 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Jun 20th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) will report $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Barnes Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. Barnes Group posted earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 63%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Barnes Group will report full-year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $1.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Barnes Group.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $301.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.70 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 5.04%. Barnes Group’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Barnes Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Barnes Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Barnes Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Barnes Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of B. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Barnes Group by 51.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Barnes Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Barnes Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 2,100.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE B traded down $1.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.05. The stock had a trading volume of 358,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,823. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.09, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.08. Barnes Group has a twelve month low of $33.59 and a twelve month high of $57.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.02%.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Barnes Group (B)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Barnes Group (NYSE:B)

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.