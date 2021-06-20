Brokerages Anticipate BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) to Announce $0.33 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) to post earnings per share of $0.33 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for BlackRock TCP Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. BlackRock TCP Capital posted earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.36. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BlackRock TCP Capital.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 102.51% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $41.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.20 million.

TCPC has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James upgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackRock TCP Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.13.

NASDAQ TCPC traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.74. The stock had a trading volume of 682,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,946. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.56. The firm has a market cap of $793.72 million, a P/E ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.69. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 52-week low of $8.44 and a 52-week high of $15.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.73%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.92%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 13.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 76,375 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 8,907 shares during the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $2,857,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $495,000. Condor Capital Management boosted its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 9.9% in the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 45,341 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 4,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 79.2% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,295 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 9,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.53% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

