Brokerages Anticipate Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $472.15 Million

Posted by on Jun 20th, 2021

Analysts expect Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) to report sales of $472.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Churchill Downs’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $484.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $460.30 million. Churchill Downs posted sales of $185.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 155.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Churchill Downs will report full-year sales of $1.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Churchill Downs.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $324.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.95 million. Churchill Downs had a positive return on equity of 21.83% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHDN shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.86.

In other news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.47, for a total value of $90,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,951 shares in the company, valued at $6,978,521.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 3,000 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.27, for a total value of $597,810.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,441.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,400 shares of company stock worth $1,302,308 over the last 90 days. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 1,850.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Churchill Downs during the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Churchill Downs by 23.7% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHDN stock opened at $191.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -330.55 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $203.59. Churchill Downs has a twelve month low of $121.56 and a twelve month high of $258.32.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

Further Reading: Holder of Record

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Churchill Downs (CHDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.