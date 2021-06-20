Brokerages Anticipate Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $472.15 Million

Analysts expect Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) to report sales of $472.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Churchill Downs’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $484.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $460.30 million. Churchill Downs posted sales of $185.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 155.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Churchill Downs will report full-year sales of $1.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Churchill Downs.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $324.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.95 million. Churchill Downs had a positive return on equity of 21.83% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHDN shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.86.

In other news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.47, for a total value of $90,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,951 shares in the company, valued at $6,978,521.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 3,000 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.27, for a total value of $597,810.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,441.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,400 shares of company stock worth $1,302,308 over the last 90 days. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 1,850.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Churchill Downs during the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Churchill Downs by 23.7% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHDN stock opened at $191.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -330.55 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $203.59. Churchill Downs has a twelve month low of $121.56 and a twelve month high of $258.32.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

