Brokerages Anticipate Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Will Post Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) will post ($0.32) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Embraer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.28). Embraer posted earnings per share of ($1.08) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Embraer will report full year earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.63). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Embraer.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.19). Embraer had a negative return on equity of 15.69% and a negative net margin of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ERJ shares. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $7.10 price objective on shares of Embraer in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Embraer from $9.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Embraer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Embraer by 8.0% during the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 12,115 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Embraer by 6.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,763 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Embraer by 1.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 122,891 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Embraer by 12.2% in the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 18,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Embraer by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 152,114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. 44.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ERJ opened at $15.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Embraer has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $16.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.78.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

