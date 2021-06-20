Brokerages Anticipate GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $233.03 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) will announce $233.03 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for GoPro’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $231.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $235.04 million. GoPro posted sales of $134.25 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that GoPro will report full year sales of $1.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow GoPro.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. GoPro had a positive return on equity of 21.47% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The company had revenue of $203.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. GoPro’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of GoPro from $7.90 to $8.90 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. GoPro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.48.

In other news, VP Dean Jahnke sold 24,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $261,265.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 255,483 shares in the company, valued at $2,718,339.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Mcgee sold 9,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.64, for a total transaction of $87,164.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 311,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,998,078.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 493,361 shares of company stock valued at $5,549,918. Company insiders own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPRO. Diametric Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of GoPro by 266.3% during the first quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 93,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 68,165 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in GoPro during the 1st quarter valued at $346,000. Potrero Capital Research LLC acquired a new position in GoPro during the first quarter worth $2,328,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GoPro by 70.3% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 760,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,853,000 after buying an additional 313,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GoPro during the first quarter valued at about $11,836,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GPRO opened at $11.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. GoPro has a 1 year low of $3.74 and a 1 year high of $13.79. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.73 and a beta of 1.22.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, HERO8 Black, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that offers cloud-based storage solutions and enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content, as well camera protection plans; Quik, a video editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to share and edit their photos and videos.

