Brokerages Anticipate Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $244.96 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) to report sales of $244.96 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Groupon’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $238.45 million and the highest is $251.47 million. Groupon posted sales of $395.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 38.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Groupon will report full year sales of $985.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $984.44 million to $987.53 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $917.00 million to $1.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Groupon.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The coupon company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $263.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.87 million. Groupon had a negative net margin of 4.58% and a negative return on equity of 25.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.63) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Groupon from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Groupon from $29.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Groupon from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Groupon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Groupon from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.44.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Groupon during the 4th quarter valued at $50,301,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Groupon in the 4th quarter worth $912,000. Parian Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Groupon in the 4th quarter worth $16,718,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Groupon by 2,995.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 420,252 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $15,968,000 after acquiring an additional 406,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaconlight Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Groupon in the 1st quarter worth $12,015,000. Institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GRPN opened at $43.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -20.02 and a beta of 2.88. Groupon has a 52-week low of $14.95 and a 52-week high of $64.69.

Groupon, Inc operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

