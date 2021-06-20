Brokerages Anticipate Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) to Post $1.44 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) will report $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Keysight Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.46. Keysight Technologies reported earnings per share of $1.19 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will report full year earnings of $5.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $6.02. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.15 to $6.64. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Keysight Technologies.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.80.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $147.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $143.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.89. Keysight Technologies has a 52 week low of $90.62 and a 52 week high of $155.50. The company has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.92.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total transaction of $816,541.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,217,681.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,631 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total transaction of $229,155.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $5,923,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,596 shares of company stock valued at $1,399,725 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 128.9% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

