Brokerages Anticipate SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $560.64 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) will announce $560.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for SBA Communications’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $565.53 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $557.70 million. SBA Communications posted sales of $507.23 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SBA Communications will report full-year sales of $2.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SBA Communications.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $548.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.79 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.14) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SBAC. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on SBA Communications in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on SBA Communications from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on SBA Communications from $313.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on SBA Communications from $277.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on SBA Communications from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.91.

In other news, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.27, for a total transaction of $523,647.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,329,659.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.81, for a total transaction of $150,159.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,037.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,300 shares of company stock worth $2,601,583. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 203,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,479,000 after purchasing an additional 43,116 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 87,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,599,000 after purchasing an additional 8,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 158,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $318.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $298.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 258.89 and a beta of 0.20. SBA Communications has a 12-month low of $232.88 and a 12-month high of $328.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

