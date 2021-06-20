Brokerages Anticipate Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.70 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) will report ($0.70) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.63) and the lowest is ($0.85). Spirit AeroSystems reported earnings per share of ($2.28) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 69.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will report full year earnings of ($2.57) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.95) to ($2.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Spirit AeroSystems.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.36). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 27.23% and a negative return on equity of 64.00%. The firm had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.79) EPS. Spirit AeroSystems’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

SPR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen increased their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Spirit AeroSystems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.72.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the first quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at $483,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 147.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 612,939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,820,000 after purchasing an additional 365,108 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter worth $708,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 37.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 906,866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,119,000 after purchasing an additional 247,779 shares during the period. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SPR opened at $48.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 2.11. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1 year low of $17.26 and a 1 year high of $53.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.70%.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

