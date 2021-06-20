Brokerages Anticipate The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $460.73 Million

Wall Street analysts expect The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) to announce sales of $460.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $445.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $479.00 million. The Hain Celestial Group reported sales of $511.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will report full-year sales of $1.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $2.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Hain Celestial Group.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $492.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.74 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on HAIN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hain Celestial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.22.

In related news, Director Shervin J. Korangy sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total transaction of $274,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,458.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeryl Wolfe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $122,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAIN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 49.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,199,000 after buying an additional 60,175 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 191,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,124,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 90,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HAIN opened at $40.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.80 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The Hain Celestial Group has a 12 month low of $30.10 and a 12 month high of $46.02.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

