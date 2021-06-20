Brokerages Anticipate Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) to Post -$0.24 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) to report earnings per share of ($0.24) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Viracta Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the lowest is ($0.29). Viracta Therapeutics posted earnings of ($2.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Viracta Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.55) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.82) to ($3.32). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to ($1.17). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Viracta Therapeutics.

Several research analysts recently commented on VIRX shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viracta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Viracta Therapeutics from $12.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIRX. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Viracta Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Viracta Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $264,000.

VIRX traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.76. 801,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,410. Viracta Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $24.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.89. The company has a current ratio of 21.12, a quick ratio of 21.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

About Viracta Therapeutics

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in developing drugs for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It is developing nanatinostat, an oral combination therapy in combination with the antiviral agent valganciclovir that is in Phase II clinical trial for Epstein-Barr virus-positive lymphoma.

