Brokerages Expect Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $159.49 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) will post sales of $159.49 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Axos Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $160.67 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $158.60 million. Axos Financial posted sales of $145.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Axos Financial will report full year sales of $645.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $644.32 million to $646.12 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $708.71 million, with estimates ranging from $690.04 million to $732.62 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Axos Financial.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $159.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.43 million.

AX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on Axos Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Axos Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

In other Axos Financial news, EVP David X. Park sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $231,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,268.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Axos Financial by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 417,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,604,000 after acquiring an additional 10,391 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in shares of Axos Financial by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 40,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Axos Financial by 234.3% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 13,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Axos Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $649,000. 74.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AX opened at $45.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.58. Axos Financial has a 12-month low of $18.97 and a 12-month high of $54.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.71.

Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

