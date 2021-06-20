Brokerages Expect Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $259.10 Million

Equities analysts expect that Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) will post sales of $259.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Bank OZK’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $257.40 million and the highest is $261.70 million. Bank OZK reported sales of $238.18 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank OZK will report full year sales of $1.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bank OZK.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 36.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OZK shares. Truist upped their target price on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bank OZK from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 700.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK stock opened at $38.85 on Friday. Bank OZK has a 12 month low of $20.10 and a 12 month high of $45.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.56%.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

