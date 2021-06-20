Brokerages Expect Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $674.35 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) to post $674.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Boston Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $678.59 million and the lowest is $670.10 million. Boston Properties reported sales of $630.12 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Properties will report full year sales of $2.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.73 billion to $2.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Boston Properties.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $713.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.20 earnings per share. Boston Properties’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

BXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist cut shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $109.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.69.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.20, for a total transaction of $526,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,786,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $4,602,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,233,500. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pendal Group Limited raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 39,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $866,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Boston Properties by 95.4% in the 1st quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 3,963 shares during the period. Rinet Co LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Properties in the 1st quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 598,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,624,000 after acquiring an additional 121,718 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BXP stock opened at $117.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.43. Boston Properties has a 1-year low of $69.69 and a 1-year high of $124.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64. The company has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 62.32%.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Earnings History and Estimates for Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP)

