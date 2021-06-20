Brokerages Expect Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Will Announce Earnings of $1.83 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) to post earnings of $1.83 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Dover’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.85. Dover posted earnings of $1.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 61.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dover will report full year earnings of $6.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $7.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.40 to $7.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Dover.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.36. Dover had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 26.74%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Dover from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Dover from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.91.

Shares of NYSE:DOV traded down $2.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $142.96. 997,094 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712,624. Dover has a 12 month low of $90.03 and a 12 month high of $155.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $148.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.92%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Dover during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Dover during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dover by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

