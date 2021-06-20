Brokerages Expect Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $104.88 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) will announce sales of $104.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hallmark Financial Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $103.26 million to $106.50 million. Hallmark Financial Services reported sales of $129.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will report full-year sales of $421.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $416.07 million to $427.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $426.99 million, with estimates ranging from $416.98 million to $437.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hallmark Financial Services.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $107.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.95 million. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 3.66%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hallmark Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 529,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,053,000 after buying an additional 189,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 46,763 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 212,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 71,767 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 105,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 19.9% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 53,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,907 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HALL opened at $4.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.19. The company has a market cap of $79.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.43. Hallmark Financial Services has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $5.00.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. It operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment provides primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

