Brokerages Expect Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $690.84 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) to post $690.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Incyte’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $732.09 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $656.21 million. Incyte posted sales of $688.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Incyte will report full year sales of $2.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $2.96 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Incyte.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $604.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.73 million. Incyte had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.86) EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on INCY shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Incyte presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.00.

In related news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 396 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $32,301.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael James Morrissey sold 20,000 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $1,621,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Incyte by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Incyte by 1,366.7% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Incyte by 121.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Incyte by 525.0% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Incyte during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

INCY stock opened at $83.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.69, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.81. Incyte has a 12 month low of $75.52 and a 12 month high of $110.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

