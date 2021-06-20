Brokerages Expect Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) Will Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Brokerages expect Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) to post $0.13 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Landmark Infrastructure Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. Landmark Infrastructure Partners reported earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 550%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landmark Infrastructure Partners will report full year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.59. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Landmark Infrastructure Partners.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 58.44%. The business had revenue of $17.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.06 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LMRK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Landmark Infrastructure Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, B. Riley lowered Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 128.2% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 791,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,508,000 after purchasing an additional 444,417 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 17.9% in the first quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 169,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,011,000 after buying an additional 25,865 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 9.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 20,235 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LMRK opened at $13.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $333.14 million, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.64. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a 1-year low of $8.91 and a 1-year high of $13.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. Landmark Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 235.29%.

About Landmark Infrastructure Partners

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP acquires, owns, develops, and manages a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets in the United States. The company leases its real property interests and infrastructure assets to companies operating in the wireless communication, digital infrastructure, outdoor advertising, and renewable power generation industries.

