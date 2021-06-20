Brokerages Expect Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.00 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) will report $5.00 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Lithia Motors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.58 billion to $5.53 billion. Lithia Motors posted sales of $2.76 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Lithia Motors will report full-year sales of $20.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.96 billion to $22.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $24.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.79 billion to $28.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lithia Motors.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $1.16. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. Lithia Motors’s revenue was up 54.9% on a year-over-year basis.

LAD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lithia Motors from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lithia Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $370.92.

Shares of NYSE:LAD opened at $313.14 on Friday. Lithia Motors has a fifty-two week low of $139.36 and a fifty-two week high of $417.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $362.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 7.70%.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.97, for a total value of $42,786.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,918.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 228.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

