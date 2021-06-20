Brokerages Expect National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $204.04 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) to post sales of $204.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Energy Services Reunited’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $202.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $205.47 million. National Energy Services Reunited reported sales of $199.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Energy Services Reunited will report full year sales of $975.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $953.60 million to $997.04 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow National Energy Services Reunited.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NESR. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of National Energy Services Reunited from $14.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of National Energy Services Reunited from $14.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of National Energy Services Reunited from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited during the first quarter valued at about $556,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited during the first quarter valued at about $196,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 791.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 185,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 164,806 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 3.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 265.4% in the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 158,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 114,972 shares in the last quarter. 33.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 0.93. National Energy Services Reunited has a 1 year low of $5.33 and a 1 year high of $15.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.24.

About National Energy Services Reunited

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

