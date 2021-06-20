Brokerages Expect NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.08 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) will post $11.08 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for NIKE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.92 billion to $11.20 billion. NIKE posted sales of $6.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 75.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NIKE will report full-year sales of $43.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $43.11 billion to $43.39 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $48.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $47.93 billion to $50.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NIKE.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 8.90%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. HSBC lifted their target price on NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on NIKE from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.20.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,821 shares of company stock valued at $20,450,895 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the first quarter worth about $145,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 304,297 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $40,438,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $624,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA increased its position in shares of NIKE by 9.0% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 7,615 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $128.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.16. NIKE has a 12 month low of $93.57 and a 12 month high of $147.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.46%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

