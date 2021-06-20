Brokerages Expect Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $800,000.00

Equities research analysts predict that Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) will post $800,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Orchard Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.10 million. Orchard Therapeutics reported sales of $600,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Orchard Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $3.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $120,000.00 to $8.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $21.61 million, with estimates ranging from $3.61 million to $44.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Orchard Therapeutics.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ORTX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 169.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 35,200 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,025,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,391,000 after buying an additional 374,251 shares during the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 14,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleichroeder LP grew its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 262,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 12,325 shares during the last quarter. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orchard Therapeutics stock opened at $4.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $599.04 million, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.16. Orchard Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $9.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.53. The company has a current ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

About Orchard Therapeutics

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified cellular drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

