Brokerages Expect Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) to Post $0.49 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Performance Food Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.58. Performance Food Group reported earnings per share of ($0.86) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 157%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Performance Food Group will report full-year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.38. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Performance Food Group.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). Performance Food Group had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Performance Food Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of NYSE:PFGC opened at $47.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.69 and a beta of 1.70. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.18 and a fifty-two week high of $59.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 310.6% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,585 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 14.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,861 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

